Thursday sports scores

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Hayfield 49, Grand Meadow 46 

Mayo 75, Farmington 57

Stewartville 85, John Marshall 35

Lourdes 55, Totino-Grace 46

Lewiston-Altura 55, Luther 53 

Maple River 70, Triton 51

Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Lyle-Pacelli 32

New Ulm 67, Chatfield 43

White Bear Lake 63, Byron 45

Martin County West 54, AC/GE 45

MN Boys' Prep Basketball

John Marshall 64, PEM 56

Mayo 67, Bloomington 52

Cannon Falls 71, Triton 58

Mount Horeb 53, Lewiston-Altura 46

St. Croix Central 50, Lourdes 47

Kasson-Mantorville 75, Burnsville 58

Hayfield 53, Lyle-Pacelli 52

Chanhassen 86, Austin 68

Goodhue 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 31

Fairmont 56, NRHEG 54

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 57, Chatfield 50

Pine Island 66, St. Charles 58

Stewartville 68, Century 64

La Crescent-Hokah 56, Albert Lea 37

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 5, Windom 3 

East Ridge 3, Century 2 

Dodge County 5, Luverne 1 

Mayo 4, Fargo South/Shanley 3

Lourdes 2, Bloomington Kennedy 0 

