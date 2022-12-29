Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Hayfield 49, Grand Meadow 46
Mayo 75, Farmington 57
Stewartville 85, John Marshall 35
Lourdes 55, Totino-Grace 46
Lewiston-Altura 55, Luther 53
Maple River 70, Triton 51
Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Lyle-Pacelli 32
New Ulm 67, Chatfield 43
White Bear Lake 63, Byron 45
Martin County West 54, AC/GE 45
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
John Marshall 64, PEM 56
Mayo 67, Bloomington 52
Cannon Falls 71, Triton 58
Mount Horeb 53, Lewiston-Altura 46
St. Croix Central 50, Lourdes 47
Kasson-Mantorville 75, Burnsville 58
Hayfield 53, Lyle-Pacelli 52
Chanhassen 86, Austin 68
Goodhue 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 31
Fairmont 56, NRHEG 54
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 57, Chatfield 50
Pine Island 66, St. Charles 58
Stewartville 68, Century 64
La Crescent-Hokah 56, Albert Lea 37
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Albert Lea 5, Windom 3
East Ridge 3, Century 2
Dodge County 5, Luverne 1
Mayo 4, Fargo South/Shanley 3
Lourdes 2, Bloomington Kennedy 0