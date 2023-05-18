Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Softball
Stewartville 11, Lourdes 6
Blooming Prairie 9, WEM 8
Kenyon-Wanamingo 10, Triton 6
Southland 22, Schaeffer Academy 1
Austin 9, Albert Lea 8
Chatfield 11, PEM 1
Winona 9, Faribault 0
Rushford-Peterson 11, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 6
Cannon Falls 9, Kasson-Mantorville 0
Northfield 10, Century 1
Mayo 16, John Marshall 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, Byron 1
St. Charles 4, Blair-Taylor 0
Stewartville 11, Pine Island 1
MN Prep Baseball
Southland 5, Spring Grove 0
Hayfield 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4
Albert Lea 7, Austin 6
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6, Cannon Falls 2
Northfield 6, Century 5
Pine Island 9, Byron 8
Chatfield 2, PEM 0
Mayo 7, John Marshall 6
Blooming Prairie 11, WEM 2
IA Prep Baseball
Wapsie Valley 9, Crestwood 5
Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Forest City 0
MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse
Owatonna 6, Century 5
John Marshall/Lourdes 9, Northfield 8 (OT)
NJCAA Baseball
St. Cloud 5, RCTC 4