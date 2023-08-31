 Skip to main content
Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores and stories from Thursday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football 

Waconia 48, Century 0 

Mayo 29, Burnsville, 18

Triton 27, Maple River 6

MN Boys' Prep Soccer

John Marshall 1, Austin 0 

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Dover-Eyota 0 

Mayo 6, Faribault 0 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer

Cannon Falls 1, Stewartville 0 

Lourdes 2, PIZM 0 

MN Girls' Prep Volleyball 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Faribault 0 

Fillmore Central 3, Rushford-Peterson 0 

Spring Grove 3, Houston 0 

IA Girls' Prep Volleyball 

Lake Mills 3, Bishop Garrigan 0

Central Springs 3, North Butler 0 

Forest City 3, North Union 0 

Newman Catholic 3, Nashua-Plainfield 2 

Osage 3, St. Ansgar 0 

NCAA Football 

