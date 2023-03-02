 Skip to main content
Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Rushford-Peterson 61, Lanesboro 45

Lyle-Pacelli 75, Kingsland 53

Fillmore Central 61, Bethlehem Academy 57

Kenyon-Wanamingo 81, Schaeffer Academy 66

Lourdes 55, Pine Island 43

Chatfield 52, Lewiston-Altura 29

Caledonia 96, St. Charles 71

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, Triton 57

PEM 89, Dover-Eyota 43

Goodhue 84, Glenville-Emmons 43

Hayfield 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 39

Spring Grove 71, Mabel-Canton 33

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

NRHEG 45, Waseca 38

MSHSL State Wrestling Tournament

