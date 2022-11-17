Thursday sports scores By Mary Peters Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Nov 17, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here are the sports scores from Thursday. KIMT News 3 Sports - IA Prep Football Grundy Center 27, West Hancock 0 MN Prep Football Spring Grove 27, Fertile-Beltrami 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Follow Mary Peters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Minnesota Accused of assaulting ex, Vikes' Cook says she assaulted him Updated Dec 2, 2021 News Iowa offensive futility hands CyHawk trophy to Iowa State Updated Sep 11, 2022 Ag News StormTeam3: Rain Chances Overnight, Limited For Sunday Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports The RCTC women's soccer team kicks off its season next weekend Updated Aug 11, 2022 Sports The Central Springs Panthers softball team prepares for Mount Ayr in state on Tuesday Updated Jul 18, 2022 Sports Tuesday sports scores Updated Sep 13, 2022 Recommended for you