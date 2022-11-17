 Skip to main content
Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

IA Prep Football 

Grundy Center 27, West Hancock 0 

MN Prep Football 

Spring Grove 27, Fertile-Beltrami 6 

