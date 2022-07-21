Thursday sports scores By Mary Peters Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Jul 21, 2022 Jul 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KIMT News 3 Sports - Legion Baseball Eyota 8, Hayfield 5 NWSL Rochester 6, Willmar 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Follow Mary Peters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Local Plainview-Elgin-Millville baseball team advances to Class 1 AA championship game Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports Bishop Garrigan's Crooks commits to Iowa State Apr 14, 2022 Iowa Hall is catalyst for Iowa State's 48-14 romp over TCU Updated Dec 2, 2021 Archive Heat wave calls for busier pools, Byron City Swimming Pool off to a busy first week open Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports Local hockey standout will suit up as a University of Minnesota Golden Gopher Updated May 27, 2022 Iowa Prep football scores for Minnesota and Iowa Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you