Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football 

Kasson-Mantorville 31, Winona 13 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer

Byron 4, Stewartville 0 

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, Cannon Falls 0 

Owatonna 6, Austin 0 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer

Stewartville 2, Schaeffer Academy 1 

Mayo 7, Mankato West 0 

Owatonna 2, Austin 1 

JM 1, Faribault 1 (OT)

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 10, Cannon Falls 0 

MN Prep Volleyball

Century 3, Red Wing 0 

Fillmore Central 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0 

Mayo 3, Faribault 1

Goodhue 3, Lourdes 2 

Hayfield 3, Blooming Prairie 1 

Spring Grove 3, Lanesboro 0 

Mabel-Canton 3, Schaeffer Academy 0 

WEM 3, NRHEG 0 

Century 3, Red Wing 0 

St. Charles 3, Rushford-Peterson 0 

Stewartville 3, Lake City 0 

IA Prep Volleyball

Bishop Garrigan 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

Osage 3, North Butler 0 

North Iowa 3, West Hancock 0 

Newman Catholic 3, Rockford 1 

