Thursday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

MN Prep Football 

Chatfield 35, Triton 0

Rushford-Peterson 35, Hayfield 13 

Fillmore Central 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 14 

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 28, Cleveland 6

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Stewartville 5, Cannon Falls 0 

PIZM 14, Tri-City United 0 

Byron 1, Red Wing 0 

Winona 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

PIZM 10, Cannon Falls 0 

Winona 3, Byron 1 

Owatonna 1, John Marshall 0 (OT)

Mayo 5, Lakeville South 0 

MN Prep Volleyball

Century 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0 

Mayo 3, Winona 0 

St. Charles 3, Winona Cotter 2 

IA Prep Volleyball 

Charles City 2, Decorah 0 

West Hancock 2, North Butler 1 

Northwood-Kensett 2, West Hancock 0 

Dike-New Hartford 3, Lake Mills 0 

Charles City 2, Crestwood 0 

Belmond-Klemme 3, Rockford 1 

