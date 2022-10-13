Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Football
Chatfield 35, Triton 0
Rushford-Peterson 35, Hayfield 13
Fillmore Central 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 14
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 28, Cleveland 6
MN Girls' Prep Soccer
Stewartville 5, Cannon Falls 0
PIZM 14, Tri-City United 0
Byron 1, Red Wing 0
Winona 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
PIZM 10, Cannon Falls 0
Winona 3, Byron 1
Owatonna 1, John Marshall 0 (OT)
Mayo 5, Lakeville South 0
MN Prep Volleyball
Century 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0
Mayo 3, Winona 0
St. Charles 3, Winona Cotter 2
IA Prep Volleyball
Charles City 2, Decorah 0
West Hancock 2, North Butler 1
Northwood-Kensett 2, West Hancock 0
Dike-New Hartford 3, Lake Mills 0
Charles City 2, Crestwood 0
Belmond-Klemme 3, Rockford 1