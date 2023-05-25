 Skip to main content
Thursday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Thursday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Softball 

Winona 17, Stewartville 3

Byron 5, Kasson-Mantorville 1 

Red Wing 9, Austin 6

Owatonna 7, Century 6 

Lakeville South 2, Mayo 1 

Northfield 14, John Marshall 3

St. Charles 6, Winona Cotter 2 

New Prague 10, Albert Lea 0 

Blooming Prairie 11, Cannon Falls 7

Hayfield 1, United South Central 0 

Hayfield 9, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5

Kasson-Mantorville 12, Faribault 2 

Northfield 2, Century 0 

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Winona Cotter 1 

Dover-Eyota 4, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2

MN Prep Baseball 

John Marshall 12, Austin 8

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse

Farmington 14, Century 4

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse 

Farmington 16, Century 4

Mayo 18, New Prague 8

IA Girls' Prep Soccer 

Johnston 1, Mason City 0 

IA Prep Softball

Central Springs 14, Lake Mills 1 

Osage 17, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5

Riceville 18, Rockford 4

