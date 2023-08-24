 Skip to main content
Thursday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Thursday night.

MN Girls' Prep Volleyball 

Byron 3, Faribault 1 

Cannon Falls 3, Century 1 

Dover-Eyota 3, St. Charles 2 

Fillmore Central 3, Hayfield 0 

Mabel-Canton 3, Grand Meadow 0 

Pine Island 3, Triton 0 

Blooming Prairie 3, Lourdes 1 

Rushford-Peterson 3, Medford 0 

Mayo 3, Stewartville 0 

Caledonia 3, Winona 0 

IA Girls' Prep Volleyball 

Denver 2, Charles City 0 

Rockford 3, Nashua-Plainfield 2

Belmond-Klemme 3, Bishop Garrigan 0 

North Iowa 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1 

North Butler 3, Northwood-Kensett 2 

Osage 3, Newman Catholic 0 

Lake Mills 3, West Hancock 0 

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, West Fork 1 

New Hampton 2, Charles City 0 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Concordia Academy 0 

Byron 4, Faribault 1 

Mayo 3, Lakeville South 0 

St. Charles 2, Lake City 0 

Century 5, Simley 3 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer

Byron 7, Faribault 0 

St. Charles 8, Lake City 1 

Lakeville South 2, Mayo 0 

MN Prep Football 

Houston 36, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 34 (OT)

IA Prep Football 

Central Springs 32, Newman Catholic 8 

