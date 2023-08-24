Thursday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Volleyball
Byron 3, Faribault 1
Cannon Falls 3, Century 1
Dover-Eyota 3, St. Charles 2
Fillmore Central 3, Hayfield 0
Mabel-Canton 3, Grand Meadow 0
Pine Island 3, Triton 0
Blooming Prairie 3, Lourdes 1
Rushford-Peterson 3, Medford 0
Mayo 3, Stewartville 0
Caledonia 3, Winona 0
IA Girls' Prep Volleyball
Denver 2, Charles City 0
Rockford 3, Nashua-Plainfield 2
Belmond-Klemme 3, Bishop Garrigan 0
North Iowa 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
North Butler 3, Northwood-Kensett 2
Osage 3, Newman Catholic 0
Lake Mills 3, West Hancock 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, West Fork 1
New Hampton 2, Charles City 0
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
Kasson-Mantorville 3, Concordia Academy 0
Byron 4, Faribault 1
Mayo 3, Lakeville South 0
St. Charles 2, Lake City 0
Century 5, Simley 3
MN Girls' Prep Soccer
Byron 7, Faribault 0
St. Charles 8, Lake City 1
Lakeville South 2, Mayo 0
MN Prep Football
Houston 36, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 34 (OT)
IA Prep Football
Central Springs 32, Newman Catholic 8