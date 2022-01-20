 Skip to main content
...Bitterly Cold Temperatures Again Tonight into Friday Morning...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below
to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Much central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Thursday sports scores in North Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is a look at local sports scores in North Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Mayo 9, Century 3

Albert Lea 9, Austin 0 

Owatonna 6, John Marshall 0 

Dodge County 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

CFM Sabers 2, Mayo 1 

Albert Lea 5, Austin 2 

Owatonna 7, Century 0 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Grand Meadow 61, Blooming Prairie 49

Lanesboro 65, Alden-Conger 30 

Math and Science Academy 55, St. Charles 49

Kingsland 62, Mabel-Canton 42

Schaeffer Academy 68, Fillmore Central 61 

Stewartville 67, Dover-Eyota 37

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Spring Grove 58, Leroy-Ostrander 33 

Fillmore Central 89, Schaeffer Academy 33 

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 54, Martin County 52 

Blooming Prairie 46, Grand Meadow 41 

Mankato West 60, Century 54

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Forest City 42 

Lyle-Pacelli 52, St. Ansgar 33 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Forest City 49 

St. Ansgar 59, Lyle-Pacelli 36 

