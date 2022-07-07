Thursday prep sports scores By Mary Peters Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Jul 7, 2022 Jul 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KIMT News 3 Sports - IA Prep Softball Mason City 11, Waverly-Shell Rock 1 Charles City 9, Waterloo East 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Follow Mary Peters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Sports Osage eSports team is putting in the work to bring home a trophy Updated Dec 25, 2021 Minnesota Minnesota's Sunisa Lee takes gold in women's gymnastics final Updated Dec 2, 2021 Minnesota Adios, again: Timberwolves trade Rubio to Cleveland Updated Dec 2, 2021 Ag News StormTeam 3: Foggy Start To Monday Updated Dec 2, 2021 Community Rochester celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Southeastern Minnesota local now playing basketball in Rochester Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you