Thursday prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Mayo 8, John Marshall 3
Faribault 7, Austin 0
Albert Lea 5, Red Wing 2
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Spring Grove 68, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 38
Stewartville 74, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55
Lyle-Pacelli 51, Schaeffer Academy 41
Grand Meadow 51, Mabel-Canton 39
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Rushford-Peterson 56, Fillmore Central 44
Triton 66, Leroy-Ostrander 61
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
West Bend-Mallard 64, Newman Catholic 60
Northwood-Kensett 62, North Butler 30
Riceville 64, Rockford 34
St. Ansgar 46, North Iowa 34