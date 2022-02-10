 Skip to main content
Thursday prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the prep sports scores from Thursday night.

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Mayo 8, John Marshall 3 

Faribault 7, Austin 0 

Albert Lea 5, Red Wing 2 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Spring Grove 68, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 38 

Stewartville 74, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55

Lyle-Pacelli 51, Schaeffer Academy 41

Grand Meadow 51, Mabel-Canton 39 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball

Rushford-Peterson 56, Fillmore Central 44 

Triton 66, Leroy-Ostrander 61 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

West Bend-Mallard 64, Newman Catholic 60 

Northwood-Kensett 62, North Butler 30

Riceville 64, Rockford 34 

St. Ansgar 46, North Iowa 34 

