Thursday prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

MN Girls' Lacrosse 

MN Girls' Lacrosse

Century 16, Mayo 2 

MN Boys' Lacrosse

Farmington 19, Century 3 

MN Softball

Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 1 

Kasson-Mantorville 6, Stewartville 1 

St. Charles 5, Chatfield 3

St. Charles 12, Winona 11 

Lake Crystal-Wellcome 10, NRHEG 0

Mankato East 14, Albert Lea 1 

Rushford-Peterson 4, Mabel-Canton 2

Southland 10, Rushford-Peterson 7 

Hayfield 3, United South Central 2 

Bethlehem Academy 4, Hayfield 2

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7, Pine Island 1 

Pine Island 13, Dover-Eyota 6

Lakeville North 8, Mayo 1 

Marshall 9, Albert Lea 2 

Faribault 16, Austin 4 

Mankato East 14, Albert Lea 1 

MN Baseball 

Rushford-Peterson 5, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3

Lyle-Pacelli 12, Schaeffer Academy 2

Spring Grove 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 0 

La Crescent-Hokah 12, St. Charles 0

Dover-Eyota 18, Triton 1

GMLOK 7, Cannon Falls 0

IA Softball

Riceville 8, Rockford 3 

IA Baseball 

St. Ansgar 4, South Winneshiek 1

Decorah 11, Crestwood 1 

IA Girls' Soccer 

Des Moines Christian 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

