Thursday prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Lacrosse
Century 16, Mayo 2
MN Boys' Lacrosse
Farmington 19, Century 3
MN Softball
Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Kasson-Mantorville 6, Stewartville 1
St. Charles 5, Chatfield 3
St. Charles 12, Winona 11
Lake Crystal-Wellcome 10, NRHEG 0
Mankato East 14, Albert Lea 1
Rushford-Peterson 4, Mabel-Canton 2
Southland 10, Rushford-Peterson 7
Hayfield 3, United South Central 2
Bethlehem Academy 4, Hayfield 2
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7, Pine Island 1
Pine Island 13, Dover-Eyota 6
Lakeville North 8, Mayo 1
Marshall 9, Albert Lea 2
Faribault 16, Austin 4
Mankato East 14, Albert Lea 1
MN Baseball
Rushford-Peterson 5, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3
Lyle-Pacelli 12, Schaeffer Academy 2
Spring Grove 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
La Crescent-Hokah 12, St. Charles 0
Dover-Eyota 18, Triton 1
GMLOK 7, Cannon Falls 0
IA Softball
Riceville 8, Rockford 3
IA Baseball
St. Ansgar 4, South Winneshiek 1
Decorah 11, Crestwood 1
IA Girls' Soccer
Des Moines Christian 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0