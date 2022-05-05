 Skip to main content
Thursday prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Softball 

Mayo 15, Albert Lea 0

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0 

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 3 

NRHEG 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1 

New Life Academy 6, Schaeffer Academy 2

New Life Academy 22, Schaeffer Academy 6

Byron 11, Pine Island 1 

Wabasha-Kellogg 6, Rushford-Peterson 0 

St. Charles 10, Chatfield 1

MN Prep Baseball 

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Fillmore Central 1 

Mabel-Canton 4, Lyle-Pacelli 0 

United South Central 10, Blooming Prairie 0 

Mabel-Canton 16, Lyle-Pacelli 6

Mabel-Canton 11, Lyle-Pacelli 1 

Century 10, Faribault 8 

Chatfield 7, Stewartville 4 

Mayo 2, Albert Lea 1 

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse 

Century 12, Northfield 7 

Mankato 13, John Marshall 1 

Owatonna 16, Mayo 3 

IA Boys' Prep Soccer 

Humboldt 4, Clear Lake 1 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1 

North Fayette Valley 10, Charles City 0 

IA Girls' Prep Soccer 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1 

