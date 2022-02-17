 Skip to main content
Thursday night prep sports scores

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 7, Austin 2 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Mayo 10, Mankato West 1 

Century 4, Red Wing 1 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Newman Catholic 65, North Butler 25 

GTRA 70, North Iowa 45 

Lake Mills 57, West Hancock 33 

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, Forest City 28 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Osage 49 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lyle-Pacelli 60, Southland 50

Lanesboro 69, Fillmore Central 56

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Lourdes 56, Goodhue 54

Mabel-Canton 34, Lyle-Pacelli 32 

Grand Meadow 64, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 30

