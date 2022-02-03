 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Return to Portions of Northern Iowa
Tonight...

.Overnight low temperatures of around 10 below will combine with
wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph to produce wind chills as low as 25
below tonight. Wind chills will rise above critical thresholds by
around 7 AM Friday.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Thursday night prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the prep sports scores from Thursday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 6, Winona 0 

Austin 5, Red Wing 3

Owatonna 3, Mayo 0 

Mankato East 10, Century 1 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Winona 7, Albert Lea 6 OT

Northfield 8, John Marshall 2 

Red Wing 5, Austin 2

Owatonna 4, Mayo 3 OT

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

John Marshall 61, Mayo 53 

Austin 60, Red Wing 31

Lanesboro 65, Schaeffer Academy 24 

Hayfield 62, Grand Meadow 40

Houston 43, Fillmore Central 41 

Lyle-Pacelli 70, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 58 

Owatonna 60, Century 56 

Rushford-Peterson 64, Mabel-Canton 36 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball

Riceville 52, Rockford 18 

New Hampton 51, Central Springs 48 

Clear Lake 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lake City 65, Kasson-Mantorville 63 

Spring Grove 91, Glenville-Emmons 34 

Rushford-Peterson 74, Mabel-Canton 29 

Faribault 62, Albert Lea 40 

Fillmore Central 73, Houston 29 

Lanesboro 72, St. Charles 62

NRHEG 57, WEM 36

Owatonna 81, Century 63

Pine City 73, Christ's Household of Faith 67

Red Wing 42, Austin 37

Mayo 79, John Marshall 63

Triton 63, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61 

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 90, Alden-Conger 67

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Clear Lake 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51

Rockford 54, Riceville 46 

