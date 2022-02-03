Thursday night prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Albert Lea 6, Winona 0
Austin 5, Red Wing 3
Owatonna 3, Mayo 0
Mankato East 10, Century 1
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Winona 7, Albert Lea 6 OT
Northfield 8, John Marshall 2
Red Wing 5, Austin 2
Owatonna 4, Mayo 3 OT
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
John Marshall 61, Mayo 53
Austin 60, Red Wing 31
Lanesboro 65, Schaeffer Academy 24
Hayfield 62, Grand Meadow 40
Houston 43, Fillmore Central 41
Lyle-Pacelli 70, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 58
Owatonna 60, Century 56
Rushford-Peterson 64, Mabel-Canton 36
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Riceville 52, Rockford 18
New Hampton 51, Central Springs 48
Clear Lake 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Lake City 65, Kasson-Mantorville 63
Spring Grove 91, Glenville-Emmons 34
Rushford-Peterson 74, Mabel-Canton 29
Faribault 62, Albert Lea 40
Fillmore Central 73, Houston 29
Lanesboro 72, St. Charles 62
NRHEG 57, WEM 36
Owatonna 81, Century 63
Pine City 73, Christ's Household of Faith 67
Red Wing 42, Austin 37
Mayo 79, John Marshall 63
Triton 63, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 90, Alden-Conger 67
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Clear Lake 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51
Rockford 54, Riceville 46