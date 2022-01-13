Thursday Minnesota and Iowa Sports Scores

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Hayfield 67, Randolph 38
Grand Meadow 61, Pine Island 54
Cleveland 56, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 35
Chatfield 76, Rushford-Peterson 57
Mabel-Canton 46, Postville 42
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Rushford-Peterson 69, Chatfield 55
Stewartville 55, Cannon Falls 46
Southland 79, Kingsland 56
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Mason City 57, Marshalltown 16
Roland-Story 36, Clear Lake 34
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
North Iowa 63, St. Ansgar 53
Dike-New Hartford 81, West Fork 45
Marshalltown 61, Mason City 55
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Princeton 3, Century 0
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Albert Lea 5, Mankato West 2