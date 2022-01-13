 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon
school departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible.
The winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to
15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The
wind will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow,
particularly in open, rural areas during the afternoon and
evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO
3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches.

* WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Thursday Minnesota and Iowa Sports Scores

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Hayfield 67, Randolph 38

Grand Meadow 61, Pine Island 54 

Cleveland 56, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 35

Chatfield 76, Rushford-Peterson 57 

Mabel-Canton 46, Postville 42

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Rushford-Peterson 69, Chatfield 55

Stewartville 55, Cannon Falls 46

Southland 79, Kingsland 56 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Mason City 57, Marshalltown 16 

Roland-Story 36, Clear Lake 34 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

North Iowa 63, St. Ansgar 53 

Dike-New Hartford 81, West Fork 45 

Marshalltown 61, Mason City 55 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Princeton 3, Century 0 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Albert Lea 5, Mankato West 2 

