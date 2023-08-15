The West Hancock Eagles football team prepares for the season opener against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

BRITT, Iowa - The West Hancock Eagles football team is putting in the work, coming off a dominant season.
"It's going to take exactly what it did last year and then a little more. And the Championship game didn't end the way we wanted it to. It was like 27-0 or something. So that's a lot of fixing to change how that score went," says Kellen Smith.
The Eagles made it all the way to the Class A State Championship Game last year, falling to Grundy Center for their first loss of the season.
The team is planning to get back to the Championship Game this year.
They aren't worried about having a target on their back, but just playing Eagles football.
"We just need to get our team aspect of it down. Right now, everybody works well together, but as for each position, we need to get everything to a 't'. We need to follow our blocks, have our blocks. We need to keep hold of the guys. We need to not jump on three or two," says David Smith.
"I think it's our guys just continually getting better every week. I think they've done an excellent job preparing themselves for the season. Now as the season goes on, it's easy in the beginning of the season to do the things you want to do. But the start of the season, the middle of the season, the end of the season, doing the little things," says Coach Mark Sanger.
The Eagles host the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals for their season opener.
The teams kick off on August 25th at 7.