The West Fork girls' basketball team is making some noise this season

SHEFFIELD, Iowa - The West Fork girls' basketball team is undefeated so far and they're hoping to keep that win streak going.
The Warhawks seniors say they've been playing together since they were little and feels this plays a big role in their success.
The seniors talked about their strong full court press, but they're focusing on the half court defense this week.
The Warhawks say the intensity is high and they are aggressive when they hit the hardwood.
And they are putting together the pieces.
"I think we adjust to things. Like every team is different with their defense and offense and stuff. So I guess it's just like an adjustment thing with how other people play," says RaeLynn Nash.
"I think also we have a bunch of different qualities from different payers that when it all comes together, that's really what helps. We have people who can drive, people who can shoot. It all comes together. That's really our strength," says Ellie Weaver.
The team hits the court again on Friday night.
They're hosting the Rockford Warriors.