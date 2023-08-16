The Stewartville Tigers football team is looking to build off last season's success.

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Stewartville Tigers are gearing up for another strong season.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the team to learn more about the preparation heading into this year.
"We like to take it one day and one week at a time. We start off the season talking about going on a mission. Not so much focused on outcomes and more focused on the process and what it's going to take to get there. There are certainly high hopes of repeating last year," says Head Coach Garrett Mueller.
Stewartville made it all the way to the State Quarterfinal game last year, falling to Hutchinson to end the season.
The Tigers have high hopes for this season too, with quite a few athletes coming back.
"I think the fact that we know we can do it. A lot of people saw it last year. And we were mainly all part of it. So we're just going to come back and we know what it takes. Just execute and do our thing," says Caleb Jannsen.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked senior quarterback Ayden Helder what it means when the Tigers are doing their thing, as Jannsen says.
"Tiger football is playing really connected and playing really disciplined. And doing all of our jobs every single day," says Helder.
"Never complacent. You know, even if you don't have the greatest opponent like one week, you know you're preparing for something more further down the road. So every week and every day of practice, you just bring everything you have and we're preparing for the final goal," says Jannsen.
He says the final goal is getting back to the State Championship Game, but also taking in this final year of high school football.
"Definitely just trying to take it one week at a time. And enjoy the journey, the last ride. The whole town comes out every Friday night, so there's a lot of excitement and the whole feeling behind high school football. That's what I'm really excited for," says Helder.
The Tigers start the season on the road against Waseca on September 1.