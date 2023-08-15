The Spring Grove Lions football team is getting ready for Mountain Lake Area in the season opener.

SPRING GROVE, Minn. - The Spring Grove Lions are putting in the work to get ready for another strong season, coming off a loss in the Championship Game.
"Really just get back to the State Championship. Even with our losses from last year and a couple injuries that we have. It's going to be touch, but we're going to to need to step up a lot," says Senior Jacob Olerud.
The Spring Grove Lions only loss of the season last year came in the 9-Man Championship Game by just a field goal.
Mountain Iron Buhl got the 28-25 win.
Senior Jacob Olerud says the team is putting in the work to get back to the title game and change that narrative.
"Really becoming a leader and hopefully obviously getting back to the State Championship," says Olerud.
The team has a new quarterback this season, so it's a bit of an adjustment on the offensive side of the ball.
The defense has experience and will be ready to go.
I asked Olerud what his mindset is heading into his final season as a Lion.
"Well, obviously there are a lot of lasts, so you've got to just lay it all out there and hope for the best. But it's exciting," says Olerud.
The Lions open up the season against Mountain Lake Area on August 25th.