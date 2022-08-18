The Rushford-Peterson Trojans football team hit the field for practice on Thursday night

RUSHFORD, Minn. - The Rushford-Peterson Trojans are coming off a one-loss season, but last year is last year.
They're starting with a fresh slate and the team is ready to go.
Rushford-Peterson graduated ten seniors last season, so there are some new faces stepping up to fill those holes.
Head Coach Davin Thompson says this group isn't going to be the biggest team, but they're gritty and football savvy.
Coach is excited about the run game this year and the Trojans will have a new starting quarterback who is putting in the work.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Coach Thompson and one of his seniors at practice to learn what excites them the most about this season.
"Just how connected they are. You'll see it out there. Everybody is positive, you know. They're not yelling at one another. We know we're going to make mistakes. We've got to learn from it and get to the next play and not make it again," says Coach Thompson.
"Just looking to come out here with this senior class and lead, like I said, those younger guys in to fill in some pretty significant roles. So just come out here, practice hard, and have a fun time getting back on the football field," says Senior Grady Hengel.
The team travels to Medford for its first game of the season.