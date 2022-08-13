The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester played its final home games of the season on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The History Center of Olmsted County hosted the Days of Yesteryear on Saturday.
The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosted the La Crescent Apple Jacks as part of the event.
The Roosters and the Apple Jacks play by the rules of 1860's baseball.
There are no gloves because they weren't invented yet.
If a ball bounces once and it's caught, that's an out.
Pitching is only underhand, but there are no limits on how fast you can throw it.
There are similarities too.
The teams play nine innings and there are nine players out there competing.
The Captain of the Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester says it's about educating people and also having some fun.
"Now, in that era, yeah they wanted to win. But at the end of the day, they got together. They had a meal together. They had some drinks together and they had a good time. And that's what we want to show, is that there's not going to be any fights. There's not going to be any arguing. No one is going to come out and kick dirt on the plate in front of the umpire. We're just here having a good time," says Corky Gaskell.
The Hens and Chicks also competed on Saturday morning.
The Roosters played their final home games of the season on Saturday, but travel to Lake City on August 27th to play.