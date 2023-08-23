 Skip to main content
The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester is hosting a NY 1860's style baseball team

  • Updated
  • 0

The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester is hosting a NY 1860's style baseball team.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester is a team that plays 1860's baseball rules and without gloves because they weren't invented back then. 

The team is hosting the Atlantic Base Ball Club of Brooklyn this weekend in its final game of the season. 

The rules were a bit different back in the 1860's. 

Here are just a few of those changes. 

You could get an out if the ball bounced once. 

The pitching is underhanded.  

If you step off first base, you could be tagged for an out. 

Roosters Corky Gaskell says having the team from Brooklyn here is a once in a lifetime chance. 

"That's where the game started.  And one of the first earliest teams, not the first, but a very early team was the Atlantic Base Ball Club of Brooklyn.  So they're bringing a very, very rich history with them out here to our history center and to our team that wants to talk about rich history as well," says Gaskell. 

The games start at the History Center of Olmsted County at 9 on Sunday morning. 

