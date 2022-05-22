The Rochester Table Tennis Club combines fun and competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Table Tennis Club has been around for almost two decades.
There is quite a bit of competition that takes place, but also plenty of fun.
"They're just so helpful. They're just so kind. Nice. Nice people. Nobody tries to put anyone down based on their ability level. It's just a very nice group of men and women that play here," says Don Heuton.
The Rochester Table Tennis Club welcomes athletes of all ages coming together to compete each week, from those just learning to play to others who have been playing most of their lives.
There is a father-son duo competing with the Club.
"Definitely playing doubles and club tournaments with my dad. It's got to be one of the top memories I've ever had with table tennis," says Theo Thayib.
There is quite a bit to learn if you want to do well.
Here are a few tips from Don and Theo.
"I've gotten less mobile and so I have to play a little closer to the table and try to get the ball back a little quicker than people expect it," says Don.
"It's all about the spin. There's so much intricacies, especially with how small and light the ball is. It makes everything so much more precise. Since you have to hit it over the net and back down on the table without it going long, you have to use a lot of spin to make sure it lands back on the table," says Theo.
The club meets again next Sunday night at RCTC.
