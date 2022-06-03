ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Rowing Club is sending three athletes to the USRowing Youth National Championships next week.
Abbey Holm, Annika Bartucz, and Jake Blackmon all qualified for the competition.
The Youth National Championships will have 204 clubs from across the country competing, with 738 race entries.
Jake is competing in the men's single varsity race.
Abbey and Annika will be in the under 17 women's doubles race.
These athletes practice year-round, 6 days a week.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked them how they prepare for competition.
"On the rowing machines you see your score get better and better. And then like there's not only getting stronger, but improving your technique, which is a big thing for me," says Jake.
"A lot of it is mental because you know you can do it because you've done it on the water before, you've done it on the rowing machines, but you have to bring it into this race. And you have to know that you will survive this and hopefully get a medal," says Annika.
"It's literally the most difficult thing I've ever done. Math tests do not compare," says Abbey.
Competition kicks off in Sarasota, FL on June 9.