The Rochester Raiders prepare for the State Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Raiders are an adapted softball team and they hit the road this week to try to keep their season alive.
The team has its last practice before the State Tournament Wednesday night.
The tournament kicks off in just a few days.
First baseman Joe Hansen says the team just keeps getting better each day and he's excited for what they could do this weekend.
Two Raiders athletes say this team is special.
"We just have this sense of comradery and we feel we are just this one big, ginormous family. That sense of working well together. And knowing each other good. I mean that ... we just have that really good sense of that family dynamic," says Joe Hansen, first baseman.
"Just making friends and playing this game. I mean, it's a rare opportunity to be able to be in the condition that we're all in and still be able to play these games and have fun and be athletes. It's nice," says Bradley Tischer, 2nd baseman.
The Raiders face the Osseo Orioles Friday night at 5 in Chanhassen.