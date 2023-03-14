The Rochester Raiders gear up for the State Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Raiders are hitting the court in the state tournament this week.
The Raiders are an adapted floor hockey team and it's win or go home for Rochester this week.
The team has had a strong offense all season.
They're trying to make sure the defense is prepared and ready to block shots.
But the Raiders are practicing like they would for any other team.
This week the opponent is the Anoka-Ramsey Mustangs in the first round of the state tournament.
Senior captain Joe Hansen says this team is special.
"Truthfully this team is just a whole family dynamic. I mean, truthfully, at the end of the day during a game, it's not just one player. It's everyone. And I'm so happy I've been on this team for however long, five years. It's completely awesome. I'm so glad I've made it into the Raiders family," says Joe.
The Raiders play at Bloomington Jefferson High School on Friday night.