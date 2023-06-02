The Rochester Raiders compete in the State Tournament on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Raiders hit the road on Friday morning for the State Tournament.
The Raiders faced the Osseo Orioles in the first round.
The Raiders are an adapted softball team in the Med City.
Rochester won the first game of the State Tournament, beating Osseo 10-0 in five innings to advance to the semifinals.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Senior Joe Hansen.
He says the team is ready to compete at State.
He adds that there is something special about this team.
"We're all just a family. It's a collection of students from all different places, all different schools. We're just coming together to play sports that we love and playing hard and having fun," says Joe.
The Raiders are advancing to the semifinals on Saturday morning.
They are taking on Robbinsdale.
The Championship game is on Saturday afternoon.