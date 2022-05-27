The Rochester Honkers open up the season at home on Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers kick off their season on Monday at home.
There are 14 athletes on the roster right now and more will be added throughout the season.
The Honkers have a new head coach too.
Don't forget about the concessions!
General Manager Jeremy Aagard wants us all to keep an eye out for that menu, with some fun surprises.
He says there will be some great baseball on the field, but also a fun time for those who aren't baseball fanatics.
"Well, we always say we want to win a championship. But honestly, we want to focus on family affordable entertainment for Rochester and the surrounding areas and really just get fans to come out that maybe haven't been out in a while and enjoy a night with their family without breaking the bank," says Aagard.
The Honkers host their home opener Monday night against the Wilmar Stingers.
First pitch is at 6:35.
The doors open at 5:30.