The Rochester gymnastics team is focusing on having fun and on their mental game

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester gymnastics team is made up of athletes from Mayo, John Marshall, and Century.
Two senior captains, Maddy and Maya, say the team is really focusing on positive energy this year at practice and at meets.
These ladies are motivated, trying new skills and working on their mental game.
"We've been focusing a lot on mental sets and really envisioning our routines to help us succeed. And just as we're getting closer to the end of the season too, it's just really important that we're in the right mindset," says Maya Nordine.
"I feel like that's something we've definitely started just really focusing in on, especially this week. Mostly about those mental sets because I think it will benefit us all," says Madison Habberstad.
Friday night is Senior Night against Austin.
That meet starts at 6:30.