The Rochester Grizzlies host their main camp this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It will be another fun season for the Rochester Grizzlies.
They're coming off a championship win in the Fraser Cup.
About 70 skaters are hitting the ice this weekend for the Grizzlies main camp.
There are a few familiar faces back, but not many.
Over half the team will be new.
Head Coach Chris Ratzloff says this camp is a little more skilled and all the athletes are looking good.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked Coach and Per Waage what excites them the most about this season.
"Seeing, you know, what's the team going to look like. What kind of an identity are they going to have. You know, the culture has been the same since the Grizzlies have started here, but each team has had a little bit of a different identity. So that's going to be the fun thing to see. What kind of identity they're going to give themselves," says Coach Ratzloff.
"I think it's just that we know how to do it now. We know what it takes. It's up to us veterans and leaders to pass it on to the younger guys and let them know how we get to the championship game and hopefully win it again this year," says Per Waage.
If you want to check out some of the action this weekend, the All-Star game is tomorrow morning at 10:30.
The Grizzlies start the season on the road against the St. Louis Jr. Blues on Friday, September 9.