The Rochester Grizzlies bring home some hardware

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Grizzlies are Fraser Cup Champions.
They came so close last year, but there was a different outcome this year.
The team got the win on Sunday to claim the NA3HL National Title.
"It was a completely different effort by all the guys and they all did what they had to do. They played their best game on Sunday," says Head Coach Chris Ratzloff.
The Rochester Grizzlies brought home a National Title over the weekend.
They beat the Granite City Lumberjacks 4-0 on Sunday to win the Fraser Cup Championship.
"We had to play our best game and I'd say the Championship game was the best game we played all year," says Goalie Zach Wiese.
After a tough start to the tournament and losing the first game, the Grizzlies turned it around and never looked back.
They won the next three games.
"We were just doing all the little things right. All the details. Not turning the puck over. Taking care of the puck. Getting shots on net and just defending our net, making Zach's job a little easier was the goal. But I think they did a really good job of it," says Defenseman Per Waage.
"We were playing so good. We kind of knew we were going to win it maybe towards the end of the second period, but year, when that final buzzer goes and you throw the gloves, it's a pretty awesome feeling," says Forward Ben Oakland.
Congrats to the Rochester Grizzlies on a fantastic season and the team's first Fraser Cup Championship.