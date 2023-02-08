The Rochester Grizzlies are facing off against the Mason City Toros on Friday night

KIMT News 3 Sports - In the NA3HL, the Rochester Grizzlies are hitting the road on Friday night.
They are taking on the Mason City Toros.
These two teams faced off about a month ago and the Toros got the win in Rochester in a shootout.
The Grizzlies haven't forgotten about that one.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Per Waage and Luke Morrisette on Wednesday.
Per says the team is focusing on the little things and hoping to keep on rolling.
Luke says things are starting to click and they are playing the right way.
This matchup is one the Grizzlies have been thinking about.
"I think last time we maybe didn't play the way we wanted to on our end. So as long as we tighten up and play a little better defense, we should be alright," says Luke.
"We've been preaching effort and attitude the last couple of weeks. Just controlling the things we can control. But yeah, I mean they got us last time here. You know, we're not going to take that lightly and hopefully win when we go there," says Per.
And for the Mason City Toros, KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Left Wing Carter Newpower as they prepare for the Grizzlies.
The Toros won in a shootout last time they took on Rochester, so Carter says the team is going to have to play a full 60 minutes.
Mason City is working on its neutral zone coverage and staying consistent.
The goal is to get pucks behind the Grizzlies defense and then go to work.
"We're looking into this Rochester game as a ... it's going to be a tough test for us because last time we played them, we beat them in a shootout. And I know they're going to be coming out with a lot of fire and they're going to want this one really bad. Because they're also fighting for the top of their division as well, so year, I think both teams are going to want this one really bad," says Carter.
Rochester has clinched a playoff spot already.
The Toros are in the running right now.
The two teams face off in Mason City on Friday night.
The puck drops at 7:10.