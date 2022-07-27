The Rochester Golf and Country Club is hosting the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Women golfers from all over Minnesota, the best in the state, are here in Rochester this week to compete.
The Rochester Golf and Country Club is hosting the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Championship these next few days.
The last time this competition was hosted here was in 2006.
There are 84 ladies hitting the links.
Rachel Blauert with the Minnesota Golf Association says to come on out if you want to see some incredible golfers compete.
"If you want to see girls that can come out and play at the highest level of competition and compete. And beat most people on a regular day on the golf course. This is the event you want to come see. They are incredible. They hit the ball longer than you'd ever expect. They're smarter and their strategy is wiser," says Rachel.
If you want to check out the action, spectators are welcome.
They just ask that you stay in the rough and stay with your group.
The ladies will be out competing through Friday.