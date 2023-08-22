The RCTC Yellowjackets football team kicks off on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community and Technical College football team kicks off its season this weekend.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked the team what Yellowjackets football looks like this year.
"Yellowjackets football is nose to the grind stone. Hard work. You show up and give it your all every single day. The results will come. That's what it is," says running back Caleb Waldron.
"Jackets football is fast, physical, and for each other," says Head Coach Terrence Isaac.
The RCTC football team has big dreams this season.
And it starts with the team's chemistry off the field.
"When you're willing to give it your all for the person next to you and you know that person next to you and you know they'll give it their all for you, you play a lot better," says running back Christian Parrish.
And then taking care of the details on the field.
"Basically timing, tempo. Things that ... mental mistakes, mental errors, missed snaps, false starts. Things like that that we're just trying to clean up. And we all know what we can do and what is ahead of us, but can we and will we is the question," says Waldron.
The Yellowjackets have a lot of new faces on the team this season and they have high expectations for what this group could do.
"We may be a bit of an underdog, but I think people know that we're the team to beat. And I'm kind of excited that we pretty much have a whole new offense and defense, so I don't think people really know what to expect. So I think we're going to do pretty good and I think we're going to shock a lot of people," says Parrish.
"One team, one dream. That's all. We've got one goal and one thing on our mind and that's what we're going after," says Waldron.
The Yellowjackets kick off their season this Saturday on the road against Hocking College.