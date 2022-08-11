The RCTC women's soccer team kicks off its season next weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team kicks off its season in just over a week.
KIMT News 3 Sports went to chat with a couple of the athletes at practice.
The ladies talked a lot about the chemistry of this team.
They have 12 athletes returning this year.
They say this team is quick.
They work hard and push each other.
And the Yellowjackets have high expectations for this year, including a spot at Nationals.
"We're going to do our best to get there," says Amy Gonzalez.
"We fell a little short last year, so it's been a really big goal for us to make it to Nationals this year, so we've definitely put in the work and I think we're ready," says Grace Maschino.
"Definitely. We have so much potential this year to go so far," says Kes Whalen.
The team opens up its season hosting Madison College a week from Saturday.