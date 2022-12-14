The RCTC women's basketball team is ranked #1 in the latest standings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team is off to a hot start.
The team was just ranked #1 in the latest NJCAA DIII women's rankings.
The team is 8-0 so far on the season and the Yellowjackets hope to keep on rolling.
A little over a week ago, sophomore forward Olivia Christianson got her 1,000th point.
She is making some noise, along with her teammates.
"We eat up that adversity, to be honest. Because we face a lot of it, you know. Right now, we have injuries and things like that. So when there is a target on our back, sometimes I think we almost play better because when our backs are against the wall, when people are counting us out, we're going to be the upset game. Try us," says Olivia.
The team hits the court again this weekend in the Anoka Classic.