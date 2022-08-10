The RCTC volleyball team is gearing up for another strong season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC Yellowjackets have high hopes for the season and they are putting in the work to get there.
Last year, the team came so close to Nationals, losing in the Region XIII Championship game.
The captains say everyone is there to work and get better.
The main goal is to make sure the ball doesn't drop.
The team is coming into the season with a strong defense and a focus on endurance.
There are eight ladies returning and seven new faces this year.
"We've got a lot of solid girls returning and I think we can make a pretty good run this year with everybody coming back and a lot of potential coming in to help us out," says Kiley Nihart.
"Yeah, we came close to going to Nationals last year. We went 19-17 in the fifth set, so this year we're pretty excited to get to that National Championship," says Alyvia Eide.
"And use that kind of as fire to carry us through this season," says Kiley.
The team has a scrimmage with NIACC on Tuesday afternoon at 3.