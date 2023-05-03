The Pine Island Spirit Team brings home trophies at the Xtreme Spirit Cheer and Dance National Championships

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - The Pine Island Spirit Team made some noise this past weekend.
The team competed in dance and cheer competition and they brought home some titles.
The Panthers competed in Chicago in the Xtreme Spirit Cheer and Dance National Championships.
Pine Island won the Grand Finale Grand Champion with their kick routine.
The team brought home four other titles.
Pine Island's team has athletes from 7th grade through high school and they are excited for the future.
"We definitely have been able to accomplish everything that we have been able to do and I just feel like it's setting those foundations for us," says Abbi Jacobson.
"We've been through a lot. We've been here from ground up. And all we can go is up," says Ava Jacobson.
"It sets us up with hope and knowing that it is possible. And we're not so small of a team that it's never going to happen," says Jayna Hartzell.