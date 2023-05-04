The Pine Island Panthers adapted bowling team is hoping to extend its postseason

PINE ISLAND, Minn - The Pine Island Panthers adapted bowling team hit the lanes in the Section Tournament on Thursday at Bowlocity in Rochester.
One athlete says there is no better sport.
"I usually do basketball, but this is just my favorite sport. Sorry basketball fans, but bowling is the best, in my opinion. And I love dominating and getting strikes," says Ben Bulau.
The Pine Island Panthers adapted bowling team has seven athletes on the team this season, with kids in 7th grade through high school and just one senior.
KIMT News 3 Sports went to practice to learn how the team is getting ready for the postseason.
"I usually try to aim down the center. Like you know, just aim for the center line. Go down. And hope it stays straight," says Kendall Norris.
The athletes say technique is key, along with focus.
But the also just enjoy spending time together.
"They're amazing. Especially Keegan. He's the sweetest kid in my grade I think," says Ben Bulau.
"I guess they're fun. Like I like them. I like to bowl with them," says Keegan Norris.
"Every day I get to bowl with my team is a happy memory," says Dawsin Bjugan.
Coach Pleschourt tells KIMT News 3 Sports the team did well at Sections on Thursday, bowling average or better.
The State Tournament is on May 12.