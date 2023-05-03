The Pine Island adapted bowling team gets ready for the Section Tournament

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - The Pine Island adapted bowling team is hitting the lanes in the Section Tournament on Thursday morning with a chance to go to State on the line.
"We're born ready. And if I don't make it to state, oh well. But in my mind, I know I am. Because I am him. Yes, I am him," says Ben Bulau.
KIMT News 3 Sports went to practice to learn what they need to do well on Thursday morning and the Panthers say the key to winning is learning the technique.
This means bowling straight and getting a lot of strikes, along with the mental aspect of the game.
"I have a chance to go to State and prove what I'm able to do," says Kendall Norris.
"If we keep on practicing and focusing and we have so many pins over, we can go to State," says Isabelle Burkhart-Voeltz.
The Section Tournament kicks off on Thursday morning at 9:30.