The Northfield Raiders knock off the Dodge County Wildcats in girls' hockey.

...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight...
.Another round of wind chill advisory headlines remain in place
tonight, covering much of northern, western, and a portions of
central Iowa. Lows ranging from a couple degrees below zero to
around 13 below zero along with north winds 10 to 20 mph will
result in wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
Additional wind chill headlines may be necessary for portions of
northern into central Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning
with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&