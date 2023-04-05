MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Figure Skating Club is celebrating 40 years with a special annual showcase next weekend.
There will be figure skaters as young as three years old and even a number with some dads.
Alumni will be performing, along with a performance by the American Ice Theatre group and one from a three time gold level skater.
The theme is Rockin' SK80's, with lots of songs from the 80's.
The Vice President of the Club says this show will be a fun one.
"It's probably the best show that I've been apart of in the last few years here just because of the variety of numbers. It's not just the same thing over and over. We have the little tots doing their thing and like I said, the adults there. I think that will be fun," says Carol McCutcheon.
The shows are at the Mason City Arena next weekend.
The show on Friday, April 14th is at 7 o'clock and the show on Saturday is at 3 in the afternoon.
Here is a link with ticket information.