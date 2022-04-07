The North Iowa Bulls need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Bulls are playing for postseason play.
The team is sitting at sixth in the Central Division standings.
The Bulls need to keep on winning and it starts tomorrow night against the Bismarck Bobcats.
The team has been playing well lately.
Left wing and center Jack Campion says North Iowa has a lot of speed and a lot of skill.
He says this weekend is important.
"We have got to win hockey games at the end of the day. I think the biggest thing is that we've got to really buy in as a team. And I think playing really good defense and finishing off our chances offensively is going to be huge," says Campion.
The Bulls take on Bismarck Friday night at 7:30.