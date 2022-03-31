The North Iowa Bulls face St. Cloud Friday night

Mason City, Iowa - The North Iowa Bulls are in the playoff push.
The team is coming off a tough overtime loss to the Norsemen last night.
St. Cloud scored in the final minute of overtime to get the 4-3 victory.
The Bulls are sitting at fifth place right now in the standings and are hoping for that playoff push in the last five games of the season.
Forward Brett Morich says the chemistry starts before the guys hit the ice.
"I think we just have really, really high character guys in our locker rooms. You know, there's a lot of guys, speaking for myself, who are going to be brothers for life. And when you just have super good people around you, it translates well on the ice," says Morich.
The Bulls take the ice again tomorrow night.
The team is making the trip to St. Cloud to take on the Norsemen.