The Newman Catholic softball team prepares for North Linn in the first round of the State Tournament on Tuesday

MASON CITY, Iowa - The State Tournament kicks off Tuesday for softball teams.
In Class 1A, the Newman Catholic Knights are getting ready to take on the North Linn Lynx.
The Knights are the 8 seed with a 25-9 record.
Newman Catholic got the 4-2 win in the Class 1A Region 4 championship game over Collins-Maxwell.
The Lynx beat Central City, 9-4, in the Region 7 matchup.
North Linn took home the 2A trophy last year, so the Knights have their work cut out for them.
The Newman Catholic seniors say it's all about having fun, relaxing, and just playing their game.
"Knowing the fact that we're all seniors right now. And ending the season at state is just an awesome thing," says pitcher Leah Martinez.
"It's almost hard to find the words to how it feels to be back here because we have put in so much hard work and so being back there, it feels really rewarding," says first baseman Madi Elwood.
"I mean, we go seven days a week, so I think we definitely earned it," says center fielder Emma Weiner.
"A lot of practice and a lot of experience from us four has definitely put us in the position that we are in right now," says second baseman Ellyse Ball.
The Knights hit the field Tuesday night at 5 in Fort Dodge.