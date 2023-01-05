The Minnesota Wild surprise two youth hockey teams, including the Rochester Mustangs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild surprised the Rochester and Waseca squads for the Youth Hockey Spotlight Game.
The Rochester Mustangs hopped on a charter bus and were escorted by police cars to Graham Arena.
From there, the kids did not stop smiling.
The Mustangs were met with cheers when they arrived.
And the surprises kept on coming.
When the team got into their locker room, there was gear decked out by the Minnesota Wild for the athletes to wear.
"Very special. Like a celebrity. I kind of feel like the Wild goalie," says the Mustangs.
Two former Minnesota Wild players coached Waseca and Rochester, Wes Walz and Stephane Veilleux.
Nordy the mascot was there too.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked the Mustangs if they felt like they were the Minnesota Wild tonight.
"Yeah. Heck Yes. Kind of. Maybe the Iowa Wild. A smaller arena. Not like the same capacity that they have," says the Mustangs.
The teams hit the ice and the Mustangs came out hot, scoring three goals in the first few minutes.