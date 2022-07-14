The Med-City Moonshots take on the Hometown Heroes on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med-City Moonshots take on the Hometown Heroes this weekend.
This is the second year the team has taken on the Hometown Heroes.
The Moonshots are a team of adults with disabilities 15 years and older.
They play with Major League Baseball rules, but use a bigger and softer baseball.
The Hometown Heroes team is comprised of local people in the Rochester community.
Moonshots Coach Jeremy Delaney talks about the importance of this game for his athletes.
"For them, this is kind of like their big World Series game when they come out here. For them, it's a chance to play Major League Baseball, to have a huge crowd, to have that experience of running out on the diamond. And it's just the way Major League Baseball games are played," says Jeremy Delaney.
This game starts at 5 at Mayo Field on Saturday.